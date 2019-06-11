Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

ICC CWC'19: Spoof on Abhinadan Varthaman aired as promotinal video by Pakistani TV

The advertisers have recreated the video released by Pakistani military after IAF Wing Commander Abhinadan Varthaman was in captivity.

He was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. (Photo: Screengrab)
New Delhi: An advertisement released by Jazz TV, which will do live coverage of the India-versus-Pakistan World Cup game on Sunday, features a character impersonating Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The advertisers have recreated the video released by Pakistani military after IAF Wing Commander Abhinadan Varthaman was in captivity after the Balakot airstrike.

In the video, a model has been made to look like the IAF officer with his signature gunslinger moustache wearing Blue Jersey.

The character, who is also seen sipping a cup of tea can be seen facing questions regarding India's playing strategy to which he replies, “I’m sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this” (Abhinandan’s viral statement). After questioning, when he was leaving, he was nabbed and asked to return the cup. (an implicit reference to World Cup).

He was captured by the Pakistani Army on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. He downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.

