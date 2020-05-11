Monday, May 11, 2020 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

65,084

2,219

Recovered

20,351

1,050

Deaths

2,153

52

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat81952545493 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Delhi6923206973 Rajasthan38142176107 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3373149974 Andhra Pradesh198092545 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka84842231 Haryana7033009 Bihar6733546 Kerala5134894 Odisha377683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand157783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand68461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh55353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

With Covid poised to soar, PM Modi to confer with chief ministers again

AGE CORRESPONDENT | SANJAY KAW
Published : May 11, 2020, 7:47 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2020, 7:47 am IST

The states are pleading with the central government allow some breathing space for the economy

PM Narendra Modi last had a videoconference with chief ministers on April 27.
 PM Narendra Modi last had a videoconference with chief ministers on April 27.

New Delhi: With the economy in the dog house and the Covid-19 pandemic poised to peak in the next four to six weeks, prime mininster Narendra Modi will interact again with chief ministers via video-conferencing Monday to seek their views on how to go ahead with the easing of restrictions.

Modi’s interaction with the CMs, scheduled for 3 pm Monday, will be his fifth since the lockdown was imposed nationwide at midnight March 24, and which is due to last till May 17. The number of Covid-19 infections has more than doubled since the PM last interacted with the CMs on April 27 — from just over 28,000 cases to more than 65,000 cases now.

Sources said while the lockdown is likely to be further extended, restrictions could be lifted in some key sectors, with the focus on reviving economic activity. Several states have recently relaxed labour laws to restart activities by allowing limited staff to work in shifts.

The meeting will also focus on pushing measures to convert red zones with high Covid-19 case loads into orange or green zones. The Union Health ministry on May 1 classified 733 districts as 130 in the red zone, 284 in the orange zone and 319 in the green zone.

The states are likely to raise issues related to  special trains to take migrant workers to their home states, seek permission to allow more economic activities in non-hotspots, financial resources to back small businesses and the vulnerable, and additional supply of testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman too will hold a video conference with chief executives of public sector banks and the State Bank of India chairman to review the flow of credit into the economy. The meeting will review credit sanctions and disbursements since March 1. It is expected to look at Covid-related sanctioned/pre-approved emergency credit and reassessment based additional working capital.

There has been a steep rise in coronavirus cases during Lockdown 3.0. The number of coronavirus cases has risen from 40,000 to 65,000 in the past week. If the spread of the infection is not contained, the number of cases will soon cross that of China, which stands at 82,901. The virus death toll in China is 4,633.

Migrants to return home in special trains. (PTI Photo)

Make sure migrants return home in special trains: Centre to states

All 326 stranded people from London taken to quarantine centres. (PTI Photo)

326 passengers from London test asymptomatic, taken to quarantine centres

As many as 1,278 people tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. ()

Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths

Air India aircraft departed from London's Heathrow airport via Delhi for Bengaluru on Sunday with 323 Indian citizen has landed at Kempegowda International Airport. (DC Photo)

Air India flight carrying Indians stranded in UK reaches Bengaluru

