Monday, May 11, 2020 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

65,084

2,219

Recovered

20,351

1,050

Deaths

2,153

52

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat81952545493 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Delhi6923206973 Rajasthan38142176107 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3373149974 Andhra Pradesh198092545 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka84842231 Haryana7033009 Bihar6733546 Kerala5134894 Odisha377683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand157783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand68461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh55353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Scuffles at two points along India-China LAC settled after local talks

AGE CORRESPONDENT | PAWAN BALI
Published : May 11, 2020, 7:22 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2020, 7:22 am IST

Punches thrown and stones pelted at LAC in northern Sikkim, eastern Ladakh

The Naku La Pass in northern Sikkim where about 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a clash.
 The Naku La Pass in northern Sikkim where about 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a clash.

New Delhi: The Line of Actual Control (LAC) has flared up in the past week, with skirmishes reported between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Sikkim and Ladakh, injuring troops on both sides.

In both incidents, aggressive patrol parties of China’s People’s Liberation Army were stopped by Indian troops. The Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a fistfight on Saturday at Naku La in north Sikkim, which resulted in injuries to several soldiers on both sides. There are also reports of stone-pelting by both sides.

“Aggressive behaviour by the two sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. The two sides disengaged after a dialogue and interaction at the local level,” a senior Army officer said. He clarified the issue was resolved mutually as per established protocols.

“Temporary and short duration face-offs between border guarding troops do occur as the boundaries are not resolved,” the officer added.

Sources said that a fistfight and stone-pelting also occurred on the northern bank of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of May 5-6. The issue was resolved through a dialogue between the local commanders.

In both incidents 150-200 troops were involved, said sources. After the incident, more troops have been rushed to the Ladakh sector. There were also reports of skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops on Sunday morning in Ladakh, but the Army denied any such incident had taken place.

The fistfight and stone-pelting between the two armies occurred after a long gap, even though there were many times when soldiers from both sides came face to face last year.

Chinese troops have become aggressive at the LAC as the world is busy tackling the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China’s Wuhan. Sources said it has to be seen if there is a change in strategy by the Chinese side to increase tensions at the LAC.

In 2017, Indian and Chinese soldiers were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

PM Narendra Modi and China’s president Xi Jinping had held an informal summit in April 2018 in Wuhan to improve ties between the two countries. A number of steps to be followed by both armies, when border patrols are face to face at the LAC, were decided, including that soldiers from either side would not point guns towards the other.

Tags: india china, line of actual control, naku la, pangong lake, northern sikkim, eastern ladakh

Latest From India

Migrants to return home in special trains. (PTI Photo)

Make sure migrants return home in special trains: Centre to states

All 326 stranded people from London taken to quarantine centres. (PTI Photo)

326 passengers from London test asymptomatic, taken to quarantine centres

As many as 1,278 people tested coronavirus positive on Sunday in Maharashtra. ()

Maharashtra reports 1,278 new Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths

Air India aircraft departed from London's Heathrow airport via Delhi for Bengaluru on Sunday with 323 Indian citizen has landed at Kempegowda International Airport. (DC Photo)

Air India flight carrying Indians stranded in UK reaches Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham