Monday, Apr 11, 2022 | Last Update : 04:31 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Apr 2022  Jharkhand cable-car mishap: One dead, 48 trapped, IAF takes over rescue operation
India, All India

Jharkhand cable-car mishap: One dead, 48 trapped, IAF takes over rescue operation

ANI
Published : Apr 11, 2022, 1:54 pm IST
Updated : Apr 11, 2022, 1:54 pm IST

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also present at the spot

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikoot hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. (ANI)
 Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikoot hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. (ANI)

Deoghar: The rescue operation at Jharkhand's Deogarh has been taken over by Indian Air force (IAF), where some cable cars on the Trikoot ropeway collided on Sunday, leaving 48 stuck and one dead.

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikoot hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple.

 

The Deoghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said, "One woman, of the 11 rescued yesterday, has been declared dead while one person is seriously injured in the ropeway cable-cars collision on Sunday. The rescue operation is still on."

As per reports, 48 people are still trapped and the IAF has been involved in the rescue operation. Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also present at the spot, the DC added.

The IAF received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the Trikoot Hills Ropeway Service, in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Acting on the request, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning on Monday.

 

The IAF contingent also has a component of IAF Garud Commandos for conducting the operations. A recce was conducted by one of the helicopters in the morning and operations are underway in coordination with the district administration and NDRF, as per reports.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted in the noon, "The administration, army and NDRF team are working with full readiness to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikoot ropeway accident. I am constantly monitoring the situation. Soon all will be taken out safely."

Various people had arrived to visit the Baba Baidyanath temple on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami, including women and children.

 

Tags: cable car accident, rope way accident
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said. (Representational image: PTI)

6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that there is no instruction from the Centre to make Hindi learning compulsory. (DC)

N-E opposes plans to make Hindi 'must' school subject

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP)

Delhi hopes for better ties with Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden (PTI file image)

Modi, Biden to hold virtual summit today ahead of 2+2

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham