Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED

As preventive measures, the Delhi police imposed section 144 prohibiting mobs at the ED office

Hyderabad: The BRS party MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavita appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials today. The MLC's husband Devanapalli Anil Kumar and other BRS party leaders accompanied Kavita till she entered into the ED office. Kavita alone went inside the ED office for questioning.

The ED officials served a notice to Kavita asking to appear before the officials in connection with the Delhi liquor case today around 11 am. As preventive measures, the Delhi police imposed section 144 prohibiting mobs at the ED office.

The BRS activists and leaders thronged at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence located at Tuglak Road in Delhi by demonstrating their show of strength. The police have also erected barricades at the place to prevent crowds at the premises.

The activists gave slogans in support of the BRS party MLC. Banners also erected at the premises printing pictures of several leaders of different political parties indulged in irregularities. Banners saying bye-- bye Modi have also been erected at the Chief Minister's residence.

Kavita's brother and Minister K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao also reached Delhi and discussed with the legal experts in view of ED questioning Kavita. KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao also discussed with the Telangana Advocate General J Ramachander Rao.

Meanwhile, the Central forces have deployed at the ED office comprising women forces. The state and central intelligence staff also deployed at ED office and Chief Minister's residence in collecting information.

The TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy, who visited Delhi in support of Kavita, said that the ED registered cases deliberately to damage the reputation of the BRS party by targeting the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BRS party and its activists would support Kavita in protest against the BJP.