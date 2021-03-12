Friday, Mar 12, 2021 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

  India   All India  11 Mar 2021  Didi shifts blame on her car; wants to return in poll campaign, even in wheelchair
India, All India

Didi shifts blame on her car; wants to return in poll campaign, even in wheelchair

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 12, 2021, 4:49 am IST
Updated : Mar 12, 2021, 4:49 am IST

Her fresh narrative came after many local residents, who witnessed the accident at Birulia of Nandigram, punctured her allegations

Sharing her plans in the video, Ms Banerjee, whose her party postponed it's manifesto release which was earlier scheduled during the day, vowed to bounce back in her poll campaign. (Photo: PTI)
 Sharing her plans in the video, Ms Banerjee, whose her party postponed it's manifesto release which was earlier scheduled during the day, vowed to bounce back in her poll campaign. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Apparently deviating from her explosive claim on Wednesday evening of being “attacked and injured by a group of men in a conspiracy” in the absence of the police in Nandigram, the hot seat of the West Bengal Assembly polls, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday shifted the blame of leaving her hurt on her own moving car, hit by the “pressure” of the crowd, as she stood out of its open door on the front and was greeting people in her trademark poll campaign style.

There was, however, no reference to any foul play or any ill-motive in the latest version of the Trinamul Congress supremo, who underwent a plaster on her left leg for ankle fracture and feet injury and a series of medical tests since she was admitted at the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital here on Wednesday night.

 

Lying on the bed, Ms Banerjee said in a video message: “It is true I suffered heavy injuries yesterday. My hands and legs, including ligament, were hurt. I also felt severe pain in my chest and head after suffering such a massive injury. Standing on the bonnet of my car, I was doing namaskar (to the crowd). Naturally, heavy pressure fell on it then all of a sudden. My legs got crushed in the car. I took the medicines that were with me. We started for Kolkata immediately. Since then, I have been under the treatment of the doctors.”

Her fresh narrative came after many local residents, who witnessed the accident at Birulia in Ranichak of Nandigram on Wednesday evening, had punctured her allegations. They, however, claimed that the open front door on the left side of the white SUV, in which the CM was travelling in a long convoy through a crowded narrow road, was hit by a lamp post.

 

Also, videos of the moment, which went viral later, did not corroborate Ms Banerjee’s initial version, while the BJP found gaps in her claim and demanded a probe into the security breach by the CBI. Further, the state police, in its report to the Election Commission, concluded that the event was “an accident, not an attack”.

Soon after the incident, the CM had alleged: “Standing beside my car, I was doing namaskar. Suddenly four-five men blocked my car. They shoved and pushed me, leaving me injured. My legs got swollen. It is paining very much. It was a conspiracy definitely. The attack was deliberate. No police was present there. Even the SP was not there.”

 

Sharing her plans in the video, Ms Banerjee, whose party postponed the release of its manifesto that was earlier scheduled for Thursday, vowed to bounce back in her poll campaign. “I appeal to all, including our party workers, to stay calm and show restraint. Do not do anything which troubles people. I hope to return to my field within two to three days. Though problems in my legs will continue, I will manage. I will not let my meetings go to waste. I might have to travel in a wheelchair with your cooperation for a few days,” she added.

Acting on local TMC leader Abu Sufiyan’s complaint, the East Midnapore police, meanwhile, initiated a case under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against “unknown persons” after district magistrate Bibhu Goyel and superintendent of police Praween Prakash inspected the incident spot on Thursday morning.

 

Apparently deviating from her explosive claim on Wednesday evening of being “attacked and injured by a group of men in a conspiracy” in the absence of the police in Nandigram, the hot seat of the West Bengal Assembly polls, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday shifted the blame of leaving her hurt on her own moving car, hit by the “pressure” of the crowd, as she stood out of its open door on the front and was greeting people in her trademark poll campaign style.

There was, however, no reference to any foul play or any ill-motive in the latest version of the Trinamul Congress supremo, who underwent a plaster on her left leg for ankle fracture and feet injury and a series of medical tests since she was admitted at the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital here on Wednesday night.

 

Lying on the bed, Ms Banerjee said in a video message: “It is true I suffered heavy injuries yesterday. My hands and legs, including ligament, were hurt. I also felt severe pain in my chest and head after suffering such a massive injury. Standing on the bonnet of my car, I was doing namaskar (to the crowd). Naturally, heavy pressure fell on it then all of a sudden. My legs got crushed in the car. I took the medicines that were with me. We started for Kolkata immediately. Since then, I have been under the treatment of the doctors.”

Her fresh narrative came after many local residents, who witnessed the accident at Birulia in Ranichak of Nandigram on Wednesday evening, had punctured her allegations. They, however, claimed that the open front door on the left side of the white SUV, in which the CM was travelling in a long convoy through a crowded narrow road, was hit by a lamp post.

 

Also, videos of the moment, which went viral later, did not corroborate Ms Banerjee’s initial version, while the BJP found gaps in her claim and demanded a probe into the security breach by the CBI. Further, the state police, in its report to the Election Commission, concluded that the event was “an accident, not an attack”.

Soon after the incident, the CM had alleged: “Standing beside my car, I was doing namaskar. Suddenly four-five men blocked my car. They shoved and pushed me, leaving me injured. My legs got swollen. It is paining very much. It was a conspiracy definitely. The attack was deliberate. No police was present there. Even the SP was not there.”

 

Sharing her plans in the video, Ms Banerjee, whose party postponed the release of its manifesto that was earlier scheduled for Thursday, vowed to bounce back in her poll campaign. “I appeal to all, including our party workers, to stay calm and show restraint. Do not do anything which troubles people. I hope to return to my field within two to three days. Though problems in my legs will continue, I will manage. I will not let my meetings go to waste. I might have to travel in a wheelchair with your cooperation for a few days,” she added.

Acting on local TMC leader Abu Sufiyan’s complaint, the East Midnapore police, meanwhile, initiated a case under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) against “unknown persons” after district magistrate Bibhu Goyel and superintendent of police Praween Prakash inspected the incident spot on Thursday morning.

 

Tags: mamata banerjee, west bengal assembly elections, nandigram, mamata accident, poll campaign, bjp, west bengal, kolkata, didi

Latest From India

Sources said that the Indian role in the Quad vaccine initiative will “project and reinforce India’s credentials as a trusted, reliable manufacturer and supplier of quality vaccines”. (PTI file photo)

Prime Minister Modi to seek Quad funds for COVID-19 vaccine

Delhi recorded 409 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent. — PTI file photo

Steep rise in active COVID cases recorded across India

Ghosh said that he heard that her car driver hit a roadside post and demanded a CBI probe into her allegation to unravel what actually happened. — PTI file photo

West Bengal BJP chief raises doubts over Mamata’s attack

Kanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Preetinder Singh. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh: Minor gang rape survivor's father dies after being hit by truck

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham