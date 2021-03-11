Thursday, Mar 11, 2021 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

Didi claims 'attack' on her in Nandigram, admitted to hospital with injuries

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 11, 2021, 4:39 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2021, 6:34 am IST

Mamata Banerjee with injuries on her legs and forehead, was later brought to Kolkata in a Green Corridor and was admitted to SSKM Hospital

Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)
 Rattled by Ms Banerjee's complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report about the serious security breach from the district administration. (Photo:PTI)

Hours after filing her nomination in Nandigram, the hot seat of the West Bengal Assembly elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in an explosive claim, alleged that she was attacked by a group of men in a “conspiracy” in the absence of police personnel, including the East Midnapore superintendent of police, in the constituency on Wednesday evening, leaving her injured.

 

The Trinamul Congress supremo, with injuries on her legs and forehead, was later rushed to Kolkata in a “green corridor” and was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of SSKM Hospital after she was wheeled in a stretcher. A five-member medical board is now in charge of her treatment. When governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to see the CM, he was greeted with slogans of “Go Back”. The TMC has launched protests across the state.

Rattled by Ms Banerjee’s complaint, the Election Commission has sought a report on the serious security breach from the district administration. Ms Banerjee, who earlier planned to return to Kolkata by Wednesday evening, changed her mind and decided to spend another night in Nandigram after filing her nomination papers at Haldia during the day and come back to the city on Thursday for the release of the TMC’s manifesto.

 

In the evening, she visited a religious festival at Ranichak where a kirtan was performed and also made a brief address in her bid to reach out to the public. Suddenly the CM, who is a Z-plus category protectee, and is usually surrounded by a contingent of at least 25 security personnel in close quarters, apparently fell down, according to sources close to her. She was later seen applying ice on her legs.

Seated on the front seat of her car, Ms Banerjee, gasping for breath, told the media: “Standing beside my car, I was doing namaskar. Suddenly four or five men blocked my car. They shoved and pushed me, leaving me injured. My legs got swollen. It is paining very much.”

 

Asked about any foul play, she added: “It was definitely a conspiracy. The attack was deliberate. No police personnel were present there. Even the SP was not there. I will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.”

Later the CM was seen being carried out by her security team from the front seat and put in the middle of the car. Without referring to the BJP by name, Trinamul spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Some people do not like Ms Banerjee to win again.”

Questioning Ms Banerjee’s version, Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh wondered: “Who will attack her being the CM as well as the home minister of the state? How can someone attack the CM when a distance of 2 km is cleared for her movement wherever she visits? Moreover, she is a caretaker only now. If there was really any attack on her, the IPS officers in charge of her security should be suspended immediately while those who attacked her must be hanged.”

 

He argued: “She always lies to draw sympathy which she did this time also because she knows she will lose the polls.” Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury also called Ms Banerjee’s claims a “stunt” to swing the public mood back in her favour. Immediately while those who attacked her must be hanged."

He argued, "She always lies to draw sympathy which she did this time also because she knows she will lose the polls." Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury also called Ms Banerjee's claims a "stunt" to swing the public mood towards her.

