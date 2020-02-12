Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 | Last Update : 10:47 PM IST

India, All India

Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 11, 2020, 9:07 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2020, 9:07 pm IST

Ahead of the announcement, sale of 1.9 billion dollar weapon system is cleared

This will be Trump't fifth meeting with Narendra Modi since may 2019 9AFP)
 This will be Trump't fifth meeting with Narendra Modi since may 2019 9AFP)

Washington/New Delhi: U.S. president Donald Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25, accompanied by first lady Melania, it was announced in Washington and New Delhi today.

The couple will visit, apart from New Delhi for the bilateral talks, Ahmedabad also in Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in Washington that the decision to visit came after Trump and Modi had a telephonic talk over the weekend.

More significantly, the announcement came hours after the US State Department said it has approved the sale of an Integrated Air Defence Weapons System to India (IADWS) for an estimated cost of USD 1.9 billion.

A state visit by Trump was always on the cards since the Howdy Modi event in Houston back in September 2019, when Trump came on stage and effusively praised the Indian prime minister.

Modi and Trump have met four times since the former returned to power for a second term in May 2019. After that Modifest in Houston, they met again two days later on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

This is the second visit by an American president during Modi’s time in power. His friend ‘Barack’ came to India in 2015.

The announcement by Grisham at the White House said, “During a phone call over the weekend, president Trump and prime minister Modi agreed the trip would further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership….”

There was also a hint of what will be on the agenda: trade, defence, counter-terrorism, energy, coordination on regional and global issues and people-to-people ties.

In a prelude to the announcement of the visit, the U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency said on Monday that the Trump Administration has notified to the US Congress its determination to sell to India the IADWS.

The IADWS is tipped to help India to modernise its armed forces and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attacks.

Tags: trump modi, iadws, modi ahmedabad

Latest From India

Aam Aadmi convenor Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita (right) and party leader Raghav Chadha (centre) address supporters after the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, at the AAP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal's wife: Thank you, Delhi, for best birthday gift ever

A child dressed as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal holds a blue balloon at the party headquarters in New Delhi on February 11, 2020. (AFP)

Delhi breaks out in blue and white

An Aam Aadmi Party worker, dressed as party chief Arvind Kejriwal, celebrates along with others the party's success in the Delhi Assembly polls, at party headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Delhi gives a resounding victory to AAP

Security personnel at the Atal Adarsh Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School, one of the counting centres for the Delhi Assembly pol. (PTI)ls

Delhi election results: AAP takes early lead

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Perfect flagship killer!

2

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

3

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

4

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

5

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham