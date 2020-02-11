Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

India, All India

Pregnant woman carried to hospital on a sling in Odisha

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Feb 11, 2020, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2020, 2:13 am IST

The condition of Muduli and her child is stated to be stable.

Due to the lack of a road to the village, Ghataguda villagers are often forced to wade through the Muran river, thus risking their lives.
 Due to the lack of a road to the village, Ghataguda villagers are often forced to wade through the Muran river, thus risking their lives.

KORAPUT: Incidents of pregnant women being carried in slings and cots to hospitals due to lack of transportation facilities in several remote areas of Odisha continue to cause inconvenience to the villagers.

In yet another such incident, a pregnant woman was forced to cross river in a sling due to the absence of proper road connectivity to a village in Koraput, reports said on Monday.

As per reports, the tribal woman, Dhaben Muduli of Ghataguda village under Dasmantpur block in the district, complained of labour pain on Sunday. Subsequently, family members of Muduli carried her in a sling and waded through the Muran river for 2 km to reach Dasmantpur Community Health Centre (CHC).

The condition of Muduli and her child is stated to be stable.

Due to the lack of a road to the village, Ghataguda villagers are often forced to wade through the Muran river, thus risking their lives. In 2011, two girls reportedly drowned while crossing the river in the absence of a proper road to the village.

Even after repeated requests from the locals, the district administration is yet to take any measure to solve their problem.

Earlier in November 2019, a pregnant woman of Ambapadar village under Dasamantpur block in Koraput district was carried in a sling for around four km due to lack of road link to the village.

Tags: pregnant woman

Latest From India

Dr. V. Sundar

IIT-Madras develops eco-friendly alternative to seawalls

Prof. T.M. Kullan

‘Technology use can bolster NMR rides’

NMR chugging along the scenic route in Ooty. (Photo: AGE)

Plea to put NMR on growth track

Members of various Bodo groups during a public meeting organised to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement in Kokrajhar, Assam. (Photo: PTI)

Bodo accord aims to establish N-E peace

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham