Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

India, All India

P Chidambaram: India’s economy close to collapse

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 11, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2020, 2:21 am IST

He said despite the country facing rising unemployment and falling consumption, the government continues to live in denial.

P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Accusing the Modi government of living in denial in regard to the state of the economy, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday claimed that the country’s economy was “perilously close to a collapse” and was being attended to by “incompetent doctors”.

“Because of its refusal to admit mistakes, because it lives in denial, because of its predisposition, the government either does not know or it is not willing to make it clear the state of the economy,” said the Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha while initiating a debate on the Union budget.

He said despite the country facing rising unemployment and falling consumption, the government continues to live in denial. The former finance minister said with an unprecedented six consecutive quarters of falling growth, the economy is facing demand constraints and is investment-starved.

The former finance minister said more money needs to be put in hands of people and not give “extraordinary powers” to junior taxmen to unleash “tax terrorism.”

Quoting Mr Modi’s advice given in November 2013 to him when he was the Union finance minister, Mr Chidambaram said “On November 2, 2013, a very distinguished political leader said “Economy is in trouble. The youth wants jobs. Devote more time to the economy, not on petty politics. Please focus on the job at hand. Very wise advice. I can’t do anything better than reading this piece of advice to the finance minister”.”

Noting that every competent doctor that the Modi government could ever find has left the country, Mr Chidamb-aram listed out former RBI governors Raghur-am Rajan and Urjit Patel, former CEA Arvind Subramanian and former NITI Aayog Vice Chair-man Arvind Panagariya as persons who quit during the BJP rule.

Tags: p. chidambaram

Latest From India

Dr. V. Sundar

IIT-Madras develops eco-friendly alternative to seawalls

Prof. T.M. Kullan

‘Technology use can bolster NMR rides’

NMR chugging along the scenic route in Ooty. (Photo: AGE)

Plea to put NMR on growth track

Members of various Bodo groups during a public meeting organised to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement in Kokrajhar, Assam. (Photo: PTI)

Bodo accord aims to establish N-E peace

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham