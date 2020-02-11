Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

Gov criticises WB govt for ignoring him

RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing the live telecast of his address on February 7.

Jagdeep Dhankhar
 Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing the live telecast of his address on February 7 in the state Assembly which also marked the opening of the budget session. Noting a “sharp deviation” he complained of facing “intolerance” and “censorship” while comparing himself with state finance minister Amit Mitra whose budget presentation was broadcast live from the House however during the day. After Dr Mitra finished the budget presentation Mr Dhankhar tweeted, “The State Finance Minister Dr Mitra budget speech was live while the address of the Governor under Article 176, an important occasion, in sharp deviation to practice was not allowed live coverage and media was also kept away. Leave to judgment of the people of the State! This is of critical consequence for media”. He added, “Is this acceptable expression of ideas? Is it not intolerance of the constitutional head? Is it not a kind of censorship? I am sure the media and public would not be just silent spectators.”

