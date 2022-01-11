Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 | Last Update : 05:50 PM IST

SC disposes of plea against blocking of roads due to farmers' protest

A Bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul disposed of the PIL saying it has now become infructuous beacuse of the clearance of roads

New Delhi: Taking into account that farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has ended and roads blocked due to it are opened, the Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL of woman resident of Noida who sought direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage is not affected.

A Bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul disposed of the PIL saying it has now become infructuous beacuse of the clearance of roads.

 

Noida resident Monicca Agarwaal had filed the plea in the apex court and alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of normal 20 minutes.

She had contended that despite the various directions passed by the apex court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the road), the same had still not happened.

Being a single parent who has some medical issues, Agarwaal said that it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi. The plea said she stayed and worked in Noida, but since she had a marketing job she had to travel frequently to Delhi.

Earlier, the apex court had said that farmers have right to protest but roads can't be blocked indefinitely.

 

The top court also took grim view of the continued blockade of highways in Delhi-NCR due to farmers protests against the three agriculture laws and said that this can not be a perpetual problem.

The Bench had said that redressal of the issue can be through judicial forum, agitation or parliamentary debates and asked how can highways be blocked.

