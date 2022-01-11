Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Jan 2022  Mandaviya to hold meeting with IMA leaders, doctors on COVID-19 management
India, All India

Mandaviya to hold meeting with IMA leaders, doctors on COVID-19 management

ANI
Published : Jan 11, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2022, 11:36 am IST

According to the health ministry, 9,84,676 precautionary doses of the COVID vaccine were administered on Monday

Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI file photo)
 Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with all Indian Medical Association (IMA) leaders and senior doctors across the country on COVID-19 management at 11.30 am today.

According to the health ministry, 9,84,676 precautionary doses of the COVID vaccine were administered on Monday.

 

"9,84,676 'Precaution doses' of COVID vaccine administered - 5,19,604 healthcare workers, 2,01,205 frontline workers, and 2,63,867 over 60 years administered additional doses on the first day of rollout (January 10)," as per the Government of India.

India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

Compared to yesterday, the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 11,660. India had reported 1,79,723 cases on Monday.

Tags: covid management, mansukh mandaviya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Har ki Podi, Haridwar. (Photo: ANI)

Haridwar administration bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti amid rising Covid cases

People gather at the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India records over 1.68 Lakh fresh Covid infections, 4,461 Omicron cases registered

AIIMS, Delhi Director Randeep Guleria receives the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Hospitalisations may rise as COVID crisis 'evolving': Government

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham