Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022 | Last Update : 12:13 PM IST

  India   All India  11 Jan 2022  Haridwar administration bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti amid rising Covid cases
India, All India

Haridwar administration bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti amid rising Covid cases

ANI
Published : Jan 11, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2022, 11:32 am IST

The administration also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the district

Har ki Podi, Haridwar. (Photo: ANI)
 Har ki Podi, Haridwar. (Photo: ANI)

Haridwar: Amid the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haridwar administration has banned devotees from taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on 'Makar Sankranti' i.e., January 14.

"There will be a complete ban on Makar Sakranti celebration/holy dip on January 14 in view of a new variant of COVID-19 i.e., Omicron," the District Magistrate's order states.

 

Even, residents of the district will not be allowed in the area of 'Har ki Podi' on the day of the festival.

"Night Curfew will also be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the district (on Friday)," reads the order.

It further adds that if someone is found violating the above-mentioned norms then proceedings will be initiated against the violator under Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in reference to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Tags: haridwar, haridwar covid cases
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Haridwar

Latest From India

Mansukh Mandaviya (PTI file photo)

Mandaviya to hold meeting with IMA leaders, doctors on COVID-19 management

People gather at the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India records over 1.68 Lakh fresh Covid infections, 4,461 Omicron cases registered

AIIMS, Delhi Director Randeep Guleria receives the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Hospitalisations may rise as COVID crisis 'evolving': Government

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham