Saturday, Jan 11, 2020 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata Banerjee set to meet PM today on CAA, NRC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2020, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2020, 6:12 am IST

According to Raj Bhavan sources, 9 pm has been “reserved for a meeting”, which fuelled the prospect of the CM-PM meeting.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will, despite a lot of speculation over the past few days, share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in the city during his two-day official visit to the state starting Saturday. Before that, she is also likely to meet the PM for a one-to-one discussion at Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening, when they might discuss several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This dramatic development came after Union minister of state for shipping Mansukh Mandaviya, who came to the city on Friday, visited the Trinamul Congress chief at the state secretariat Nabanna in the afternoon and personally requested her to attend the 150th year celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, that Mr Modi will inaugurate at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday morning. There was some uncertainty till the morning over her presence at the event although she was invited by the Kolkata Port Trust.

After Mr Mandaviya’s plea, a communication was sent from Nabanna to the KoPT confirming the CM’s attendance at the event, sources said. The Union minister also met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan, where the PM will stay. Mr Dhankhar, who has been critical of Ms Banerjee’s rule, will also be present at the KoPT event. But all eyes will be on the 9 pm meeting on Saturday when Ms Banerjee is likely to discuss national and state issues at the closed-door meeting with Mr Modi.

Sources said it was the CM who has aparently sought the appointment with the PM at Raj Bhavan where Mr Modi will return after inaugurating four renovated heritage landmarks in the heart of the city — the Old Currency Building, Belvedere House, Metcalfe House and Victoria Memorial Hall, launching light and sound show at Millenium Park and visiting Belur Math after his arrival at Kolkata Airport in the afternoon.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, 9 pm has been “reserved for a meeting”, which fuelled the prospect of the CM-PM meeting. The last time Ms Banerjee met Mr Modi was in New Delhi in September within a few days of a Central Bureau of Investigation team’s visit to Nabanna in its hunt for senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar for his suspected role in tampering with evidence in the Saradha chit fund scam.

But this time the significance of their possible meeting has been different in view of the Trinamul Congress chief’s tirade against the Centre over the CAA and NRC across the state, although she has recused herself from the anti-CAA meeting called by the Congress for the Opposition parties in New Delhi on Monday. Meanwhile, various Left outfits plan to hold demonstrations against Mr Modi’s visit on the CAA and NRC issues.

Tags: mamata banerjee, national register of citizens

Latest From India

Earlier, the JD(U), which is an ally of the BJP in Bihar, had also announced its decision to contest the Delhi Assembly polls on its own. (Photo: ANI)

RJD likely to contest Delhi elections on at least 5 seats

The Arabian Sea provides entry to the Indian Ocean where China currently has built a logistics base at Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

India deploys aircraft carrier in Arabian Sea

Protesters participate in a rally against the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court issues notices on Centre’s plea

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh during a meeting with HRD secretrary Amit Khare in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

JNU violence: Cops name Ghosh, others as suspects

MOST POPULAR

1

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

2

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

3

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

4

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

5

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham