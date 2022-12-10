Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Dec 2022  Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister for second term
India, All India

Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister for second term

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2022, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2022, 1:37 pm IST

Patel's name was declared as the leader of the legislative party unanimously at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters

Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term (PTI)
  Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term (PTI)

Gandhinagar: Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for a second straight term with the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs electing him as the leader of the legislative party during a meeting here on Saturday.

Patel's name was declared as the leader of the legislative party unanimously at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters 'Kamalam'.

"The newly-elected MLAs met today at 'Kamalam,' where the proposal to name Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister of Gujarat was unanimously approved," the BJP said in a statement.

Patel, 60, had resigned as the chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for formation of a new government in the state after the BJP registered a landslide victory in the just concluded Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were present for the meeting as the party's central observers.

Patel won a second straight term from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district by 1.92 lakh votes in this year's election. In September last year, he had replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday, much higher than its tally of 99 seats in 2017.

The party had already announced that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 12, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will be present along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil had said that Bhupendra Patel would continue as the chief minister and the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on Monday at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar.

Tags: gujarat elections 2022, bhupendra patel, bhupendra patel to continue as cm
Location: India, Gujarat

Latest From India

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall and strong winds amid cyclonic storm Mandous (ANI)

Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu: Chennai roads flooded, trees uprooted

The bill, if approved, will also regulate the transfers of judges. (Representational Image/PTI)

Private member bill on National Judicial Commission Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra mulls law against 'love jihad': Devendra Fadnavis

File photo of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. (Photo: PTI)

Indiscipline in party ranks will be handled, says Nadda after BJP's loss in Himachal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham