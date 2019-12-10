Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 AM IST

India, All India

Indian Army gets added firepower to hit back at Pak

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 4:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 5:08 am IST

The new ammunition could prove to be a game changer. Currently Pakistan does not have such ammunition, said sources.

In 2019 there were 2,835 ceasefire violations by Pakistan (till November 27). In 2018, there were 1,600 ceasefire violations in the entire year. (Representational Image)
 In 2019 there were 2,835 ceasefire violations by Pakistan (till November 27). In 2018, there were 1,600 ceasefire violations in the entire year. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Indian artillery will now be able to hit Pakistan hard for any ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. The Indian Army on Monday tested newly-acquired GPS guided 155-mm Excalibur precision artillery shells at Pokhran. The Army has bought these GPS guided ammunition from the United States under emergency financial powers after the Pulwama attack in February on a CRPF convoy.

These ground-launched precision-guided artillery shells gives Indian guns extended range and the ability to hit targets with very high accuracy. Its makers claim that it can take at least 10 conventional munitions to accomplish what one Excalibur weapon can do.

This will also give the Indian Army the capability to hit enemy positions close to populated areas without causing collateral damage. These shells will be used in M-777 Ultra Light Howitzers (ULHs), which are the first modern artillery guns acquired by India in November last year from the US.

“Today the Indian Army conducted test-firing of the newly-acquired US Excalibur precision-guided munitions at Pokhran... a new capability that will integrate with the US-origin M777 Ultralight Howitzer,” the US embassy said on Monday. The Excalibur has a range of approximately 40 to 57 km.

Raytheon, which manufactures the Excalibur, claims that projectile is a true precision weapon, impacting at “a radial miss distance of less than two meters from the target”. This means that the shell can fall within two metres of its intended target. “By using the Excalibur projectile’s level of precision, there is a dramatic reduction in the time, cost and logistical burden associated with other artillery munitions,” claims Raytheon.

The new ammunition could prove to be a game changer. Currently Pakistan does not have such ammunition, said sources.

There has been an increase in ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the LoC after the Centre revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union territories. In 2019 there were 2,835 ceasefire violations by Pakistan (till November 27). In 2018, there were 1,600 ceasefire violations in the entire year.

In November 2019 alone, there were 268 ceasefire violations. Pakistan indulged in ceasefire violations to provide cover to  push terrorists into the Kashmir Valley, the sources added.

Tags: indian army, ceasefire violations

Latest From India

PM Modi urges Jharkhand people to vote in large numbers

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Who could be competent authority to reconstitute constituent Assembly: SC

It said that the security of the high court premises at Srinagar stands beefed up since. (Representational image)

J&K HC seeks to replace ‘incompetent’ police

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one, including them, would support the accused involved in the gangrape and murder of the doctor. (Photo: PTI)

Disha case: Ex-SC judge may probe into ‘killings’

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham