Hyderabad encounter: SC to hear plea for SIT probe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 5:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 5:18 am IST

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde agreed to hear the PIL on Wednesday after matter was mentioned for an early hearing.

Police at the site of the alleged encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday morning. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a public interest plea seeking independent investigation by SIT into the encounter  killing of four suspected accused in the rape and murder of a doctor in Hyderabad that had led to a nation-wide outrage.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde agreed to hear the PIL on Wednesday after matter was mentioned for an early hearing. Hoever, CJI Bobde pointed out that the Telangana high court was already seized of the matter and hearing it.

The petitioner G.S. Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav — both advocates of Supreme Court — have sought an independent probe either by a SIT, CBI, CID or a police team of other State into the alleged encounter killing of four suspected accused. The PIL has also sought probe against the Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one including them would support the accused persons involved in the gang rape and murder of the innocent young doctor. try. However, the PIL says that an investigating agency including hifgh ranking officers heading it “taking the law into their hand, conducting fake encounter and killing alleged rape accused without conducting a proper investigation, collecting evidence, framing charges and without bringing them before the court for punishment is very unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, the Telangana high court on Monday directed authorities to preserve the bodies of the four slain accused till December 13. A division bench headed by Chief Justice R.S. Chauhan gavea direction in this regard.

The court ordered that the bodies can be shifted to the state-run Gandhi hospital at Hyderabad if the government hospital at Mahabubnagar does not have the facility.

