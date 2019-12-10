Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 PM IST

Adhir Ranjan urges PM Modi to speak up on crimes against women

ANI
Chowdhury was speaking in reference to the recent instances of rape and killing from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

"Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything is silent on this issue (crimes against women). From Make in India, India is slowly heading towards rape in India," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)
 "Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything is silent on this issue (crimes against women). From Make in India, India is slowly heading towards rape in India," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up on the issue of rising instances of crimes against women in the country.

"Unfortunate that Prime Minister who speaks on everything is silent on this issue (crimes against women). From Make in India, India is slowly heading towards rape in India," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury was speaking in reference to the recent instances of rape and killing from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

While a woman veterinarian in Telangana was first raped and burned to death by the accused (who were later killed in an encounter by the police), in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao the perpetrators had set the victim on fire, after getting out on bail, leading to her death.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress lawmaker Kodikunnil Suresh had given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the 'violence on women, children, SC/STs in the country'.

