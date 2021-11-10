Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 | Last Update : 05:47 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Nov 2021  India, 7 other nations adopt Delhi Declaration, stress on forming govt in Afghanistan
India, All India

India, 7 other nations adopt Delhi Declaration, stress on forming govt in Afghanistan

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2021, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2021, 3:24 pm IST

The participants expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India and seven other countries that participated here in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan adopted the Delhi Declaration on Wednesday stressing the necessity of forming an open and truly inclusive government in Kabul that represents the will and representation of all sections of Afghanistan.

The participants expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul, the declaration read.

 

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - attended the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan on Wednesday. The dialogue was chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.

Participants reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

They also emphasised that Afghanistan's territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.

 

Recalling the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan, the participants noted that the United Nations has a central role to play in Afghanistan and that its continued presence in the country must be preserved.

They expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The participants reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be provided in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan and that the assistance is distributed within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of the Afghan society.

 

Tags: afghanistan crisis, taliban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The woman gave birth to the child in September, but was not in a position to take care of him because of her family's poor financial condition. (Representational image: AFP)

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn son for Rs 1.78 lakh in Maharashtra

Dalai Lama (PTI)

Dalai Lama says he prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate in Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

Developments in Afghanistan have important implications for region: Ajit Doval

Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 11,466 new Covid cases, 460 deaths in last 24 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham