Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Nov 2021  Developments in Afghanistan have important implications for region: Ajit Doval
India, All India

Developments in Afghanistan have important implications for region: Ajit Doval

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2021, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2021, 10:44 am IST

Doval on Wednesday chaired a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate in Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
 Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate in Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday chaired a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan here and said that developments in the country have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

 

National Security Advisers of five central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - are attending the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the countries will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said in a press release.

Iran had hosted dialogues in a similar format previously.

It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019, however, this time dialogue will see the highest participation of seven nations.

The dialogue will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability, the release added.

 

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. The dialogue is a step in that direction, said the MEA.

Tags: ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The woman gave birth to the child in September, but was not in a position to take care of him because of her family's poor financial condition. (Representational image: AFP)

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn son for Rs 1.78 lakh in Maharashtra

Dalai Lama (PTI)

Dalai Lama says he prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'

Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 11,466 new Covid cases, 460 deaths in last 24 hours

The decision on the tractor march was taken on Tuesday by the nine-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions. (PTI file photo)

Farmers plan tractor rally to Parliament on November 29 as session begins

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham