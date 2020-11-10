Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

COVID-19: Less than 40K cases reported in a day for second time in November

Published : Nov 10, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2020, 12:21 pm IST

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the second time this month, as India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85.91 lakh while the total number of recoveries neared 80 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 caseload increased to 85,91,730 with 38,073 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,27,059 with 448 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,59,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.64 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the twelfth consecutive day. There are 5,05,265 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.88 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of   11,96,15,857 samples have been tested up to November 9 with 10,43,665 samples being tested on Monday.

The 448 new fatalities include 85 from Maharashtra, 71 from Delhi, 56 from West Bengal, 25 from Uttar Pradesh, 22 from Kerala and 20 from Punjab.

Total 1,27,059 deaths reported so far in the country include 45,325 from Maharashtra followed by 11,410 from Karnataka, 11,362 from Tamil Nadu, 7,350 from West Bengal, 7,231 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,060 from Delhi, 6,802 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,338 from Punjab and 3,765 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred

 

