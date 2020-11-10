The Bombay HC had on Monday advised Goswami to seek an alternative method of legal remedy by shifting to a lower court for regular bail.

Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The bench comprising Justice MS Karnik and Justice SS Shinde had stated that "no case was made out in the present matter for the high court to exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction".

These developments come after Goswami was denied interim bail by the Bombay High Court. The court had already denied interim bail to Goswami three times in the past.

Goswami, Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda were arrested by Alibaug police in Raigad district on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect- interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic.

Following his arrest, Goswami was taken to Alibaug, where the Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him and the two others in judicial custody till November 18.

After allegations that Goswami was caught using a mobile phone while in judicial custody, he was shifted to Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday.

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court a day after Bombay HC denies bail