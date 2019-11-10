Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:50 PM IST

India, All India

Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 5:49 pm IST

The inter-religious faith meet was held at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA).

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)
 Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case, Hindu and Muslim religious leaders on Sunday reiterated their commitment to peace and harmony in the country at the inter-religious faith meet held here at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev said that they will ensure that peace and harmony are maintained in the country at any cost.

"All our religious leaders have appealed that we are with the country's Constitution and judiciary. We will maintain peace and harmony in the country at any cost," he said.

Ramdev said the (Qaumi Ekta), unity and integrity of the country will not be allowed to be affected.

"This is the message from today's meeting. We have appealed to contribute to each other. Hindus should contribute to constructing the mosque and Muslims in the temple. This will set a new example," said he.

Talking about the meeting, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said: "I think that during the meeting one thing came out -- Ibadat bhale mil kar na kar sakein/Lekin apne watan ki hifajat to mil kar kar sakte hain (We may not worship together but we can protect our country together)."

"Second thing -- Ek aisa faisla aaya hai ki jisne sare faasle hi door kar diye (One such a decision has come which has bridged all the gaps). It is time to make decisions, which do not create a divide, but join hearts," said he, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the meeting was successful.

"The meeting took place in a cordial environment. Everyone praised the government for handling the sensitive issue so well," said Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

A joint press statement after the meeting said: "All the participants reposed full faith in the rule of law and the Constitution of India. The leaders resolved to honour the decision of the Supreme Court and appealed to all countrymen to abide by it, emphasising that the national interest overrides all other considerations. They extended their full cooperation to the government in ensuring peace, communal harmony and upholding the rule of law."

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this purpose.

The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, sunni waqf board, pm modi, ajit doval, nsa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses. (Photo: Twitter)

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 SC judges beefed up

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena's CM at any cost: Sanjay Raut

Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. (Photo: ANI)

BJP not to form govt in Maharashtra, blames Sena for disrespecting mandate

'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)

Ayodhya dispute adjudicated, now focus on public issues: Goa Congress chief to BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Alibaba eyes record Singles' Day sales on November 11

2

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

3

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

4

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

5

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham