Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

India, All India

India rejects Pakistan’s Ayodhya ruling remark

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 6:38 am IST

Pakistan on Saturday said the "decision of Indian Supreme Court has 'failed to uphold the demands of justice’.

India has reacted sharply to Pakistan’s statement on the Ayodhya verdict.
 India has reacted sharply to Pakistan’s statement on the Ayodhya verdict.

Kartarpur: India has reacted sharply to Pakistan’s statement on the Ayodhya verdict.  

“We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India. It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are not part of their ethos. So, while Pakistan’s lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to  comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Saturday minutes after Pakistan foreign ministry issued a statement on the Ayodhya judgment.

Pakistan on Saturday said the  decision of Indian Supreme Court has “failed to uphold the demands of justice’.

“This decision has shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that minorities in India are no longer safe; they have to fear for their beliefs and for their places of worship. A process of re-writing history is underway in India in order to recast it in the image of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ in pursuance of the Hindutva ideology. It is also fast affecting India’s major institutions. The rising tide of extremist ideology in India, based on the belief of Hindu supremacy and exclusion, is a threat to regional peace and stability, “ Pakistan statement said.

It addee that the Indian government should ensure the protection of Muslims lives, rights and properties and avoid being “again a silent spectator of Muslims becoming the victims of Hindu extremists and zealots.”

Pakistan has also asked international community, the United Nations and other human rights organizations to  restrain India “ from its pursuit of an extremist ideology and to ensure equal rights and protection of the minorities in India.’ Earlier, Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi questioned the timing of the  Ayodhya verdict that came on the same day when Karatarpur Corridor was to be inaugurated.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, supreme court

Latest From India

Babri Masjid

Ayodhya verdict: Let’s count the holes in the verdict later

The court decided on this verdict-of allotting the disputed site for the construction of a Ram temple-keeping in mind one section of people and their beliefs. (Photo— Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Why not a museum at Ayodhya?

Indian Union Muslim League

We respect the judiciary and its verdicts: Muslim League

The wait is getting over Kar Sevaks resting on partially carved stone slabs to be used as pillars of the proposed Ram temple near Babri Masjid. (Photo: Archive of Sondeep Shankar)

Ayodhya verdict: Finally, deja vu moment

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

2

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

3

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

4

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

5

Samsung Galaxy A70s Hands-on: Samsung has entered the 64MP party

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham