Will Uniform Civil code, Kashi, Mathura be next?

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 6:34 am IST

The court’s offer directing the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque was flayed by Owaisi.

New Delhi: “What would the verdict be, if Babri (masjid) had not been razed”, asked Asaduddin Owaisi , leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

While the Sangh Parivar and the BJP welcome the Supreme Court verdict, others argued that the Supreme Court has handed over the disputed site to the ruling BJP which continue to have “individuals and leaders responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid in its ranks.”

The verdict, described “unjust” by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) not merely paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple”  but also legitimised the saffron slogan, which rent the air after the kar sevaks demolished the mosque — Mandir wahi banayenge.

The top court’s decision could also cast a shadow over some other mosques in the country if the BJP’s Hindutva hawk Vinay Katiyar is to be believed. Ahead of the verdict, Mr Katiyar. also a key accused in the Babri Masjid case had announced: “We are waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. After that, we will build Ram temple and then move towards liberating Kashi and Mathura temples.”

His remarks are a chilling reminder to the slogan referring to Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi and Shahi Idgah Mosque at Mathura — Ayodhya abhi jhanki hai, Mathura, Kashi baaki hai.

After the verdict, when defence minister Rajnath Singh was asked about the other core issue, the Uniform Civil Code, he said: “Time has come.”

Clutching at the straws, the AIMPLB is considering going for a review petition, but the Shia Waqf Board supported the verdict and said it was against any review petition.

