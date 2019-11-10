Ayodhya verdict: It’s Modi or Yogi’s name everywhere

While all roads leading to the temple were deserted, a man dressed up as Lord Hanuman walked past, chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

A “Peepli live” situation prevailed in the temple town today after the verdict.

A few hours before the judgment, some shops in Faizabad opened while others remained shut anticipating trouble. As one proceeded towards Sahabgunj and beyond to Ayodhya, all shops were closed while local residents were scattered, animatedly discussing the outcome of the verdict or the possible scenarios. Not a single discussion ended without the mention of “Modi” or “Yogi.”

It was as if each knew what the verdict would be, and they even challenged one another. Others sat around on their terraces and balconies, watching each vehicle or passer-by with suspicion.

In front of barricades, national and local TV set up their bases and waited for the verdict.

In colonies with Muslim residents, green flags and buntings were visible, but the Milad un Nabi celebrations were subdued. The administration had cancelled the festivities due to security reasons, which disturbed many.

By afternoon, all streets were again deserted amidst a tight security vigil.

However, Ram Lalla remained available as usual, from 7 am to 11 am, a rest, and then again from 1 pm to 5 pm. But he had fewer visitors today.

While all roads leading to the temple were deserted, a man dressed up as Lord Hanuman walked past, chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.