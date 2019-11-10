Sunday, Nov 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 PM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya dispute adjudicated, now focus on public issues: Goa Congress chief to BJP

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2019, 5:14 pm IST

He also asked the BJP to fulfil its promises made during the 2014 general elections.

'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)
 'Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues,' the state Congress chief said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | @girishgoa)

Panaji: Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Saturday that BJP could no longer use the Ayodhya issue as a poll plank and asked the Centre to focus on issues that affect the common man.

Thanking the Supreme Court for adjudicating the Ayodhya dispute, he said: "BJP was making Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue a poll plank issue during every election. Now BJP can no longer make it an emotional issue to garner votes."

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep aside emotional issues like Ayodhya, Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan and focus on other issues affecting the common man and bring 'Acche Din' as promised.

"Economic slowdown, unemployment, rising inflation, agriculture, black money issues etc should be the priority for BJP led government at the centre and they should not try to deviate issues," the state Congress chief said in a statement.

He also asked the BJP to fulfil its promises made during the 2014 general elections.

Notably, construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been BJP's long-time promise.

The Congress leader was reacting on the Supreme Court's judgement ruling that the Centre would set up a trust in three months to help build a Ram Temple at the disputed 2.77-acre site in Ayodhya.

The court ordered that the Muslims should be given five acres of land elsewhere in Ayodhya to construct a mosque.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, girish chodankar, narendra modi, goa congress chief
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses. (Photo: Twitter)

Ayodhya verdict: Security of 5 SC judges beefed up

The BJP on Sunday announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena's stand to not join them in the efforts. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena's CM at any cost: Sanjay Raut

Sena has, however, disrespected the mandate, hence we have decided to not stake claim to form government. (Photo: ANI)

BJP not to form govt in Maharashtra, blames Sena for disrespecting mandate

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Swami Ramdev were among the various leaders who attended the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Religious leaders meet NSA Doval, commit to maintain peace and harmony

MOST POPULAR

1

Alibaba eyes record Singles' Day sales on November 11

2

WhatsApp dark mode inches closer to rollout with newest update

3

Infinix S5 review: Best camera, display under 9K

4

Apple employee steals ‘extremely personal’ photo from woman’s iPhone; gets fired

5

Immediately uninstall these six ‘dangerous’ Android apps with 1.66 billion downloads

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham