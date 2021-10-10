Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 | Last Update : 06:38 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Oct 2021  Supreme Court says gravity of offence to be looked while granting anticipatory bail
India, All India

Supreme Court says gravity of offence to be looked while granting anticipatory bail

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2021, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2021, 2:19 pm IST

The top court was hearing appeals challenging anticipatory bail granted to two accused in connection with an offence

Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: Gravity of an offence and specific allegations are the parameters which should be looked into by a court while granting anticipatory bail to an accused, the Supreme Court has said.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna made the observations while setting aside an order passed by the the Madhya Pradesh High Court granting anticipatory bail to two persons accused in a murder case.

 

The top court said it has to determine whether on the basis of the material available at this stage, the high court applied the correct principles in allowing the applications for anticipatory bail.

"Courts ought to be generally guided by considerations such as the nature and gravity of the offences, the role attributed to the applicant, and the facts of the case, while considering whether to grant anticipatory bail, or refuse it," the bench said.

The top court was hearing appeals challenging anticipatory bail granted to two accused in connection with an offence registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) read with 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

 

The apex court said the offence is of a serious nature in which a person was murdered and the FIR and the statements indicate a specific role of the accused in the crime.

"The order granting anticipatory bail has ignored material aspects, including the nature and gravity of the offence, and the specific allegations against the accused. Hence, a sufficient case has been made out for cancelling the anticipatory bail granted by the high court," the bench said.

The apex court said that facts need not be examined in detail at the present stage and it would examine whether the high court had correct principles for the grant of anticipatory bail.

 

"The material at this stage cannot be examined with a fine tooth comb in the manner of a criminal trial. What needs to be determined is whether the parameters for the grant of anticipatory bail were correctly formulated and applied by the single judge," the bench said.

Tags: supreme court (sc), anticipatory bail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Power Minister R K Singh. (PTI Photo)

No power crisis, enough stock of coal for power production: Union Power Minister

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR has no mention of farmers' killing

A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Govt allows export of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine manufactured in India

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham