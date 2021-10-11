Monday, Oct 11, 2021 | Last Update : 12:27 AM IST

  India   All India  10 Oct 2021  NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training
India, All India

NSG sees interest rise among states for anti-terror training

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Oct 10, 2021, 10:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2021, 10:54 pm IST

'The NSG is willing to establish should there be a requirement or a threat get detected by the ministry of home affairs,' said NSG commander

Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)
 Eastern Command Chief of Staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal (in the middle) flags off Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally of the National Security Guard, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on Sunday. (By arrangement)

Kolkata: The National Security Guard (NSG), the top counter-terror force of the country, has seen a growing interest among the state police wings to undergo its training by the elite Black Cat commandos for capacity building to respond to a terror attack. This was highlighted by NSG force commander Brigadier Chaitanya Limaye on Sunday.

He was in Kolkata to attend the Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama, a Black Cat car rally comprising 49 NSG personnel, which was flagged off by Eastern Command chief of staff Lieutenant General KK Repswal from Victoria Memorial. The event was organised by special composite group 29, known as Kolkata Hub, of NSG.

 

The NSG deputy inspector general (training) said, "In terms of capacity building, we have a direct collaboration with the states and all the central armed police forces (CAPFs) at our main centre. As a counter-terror force, the NSG conducts their training. To build capability of each state and force, they, as first the responders, are trained to tackle a situation before the need of the NSG arises. That is our aim and vision with which we are going ahead."

He added, "We train around 5,000 personnel on an average at NSG for capacity building. We recently concluded the National Level Counter-Terrorist Exercise which was held for two weeks at our facility in Manesar with the CAPFs and state units. I must say that interests shown by the states are increasing day by day. There are a large number of requests which are coming to us for training the state units."

 

The NSG DIG pointed out West Bengal among the states whose police wings get trained. On the plans of more NSG special composite groups other than the five at present, he however noted, "The NSG is willing to establish should there be a requirement or a threat get detected by the ministry of home affairs." Two Bengali freedom fighters, Nepal Ranjan Ghosh and Nripendra Chandra Dutta, were felicitated by the NSG at the event.

Tags: national security guard (nsg), black cat commandos
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (PTI Photo)

Corps Commander meet concludes; outcome today

Power Minister R K Singh. (PTI Photo)

No power crisis, enough stock of coal for power production: Union Power Minister

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR has no mention of farmers' killing

A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Govt allows export of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine manufactured in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham