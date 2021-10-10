Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Oct 2021  NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case
India, All India

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2021, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2021, 12:02 pm IST

So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
 Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's driver in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The driver reached the NCB's office in south Mumbai on Saturday evening. The anti-drugs agency sleuths recorded his statement following which he was allowed to leave, the official said.

 

The NCB personnel late Saturday night carried out multiple raids in Mumbai's suburbs, including Goregaon. They also arrested one more person, identified as Shivraj Ramdas, from Santacruz area on Friday night in connection with the case of drugs seizure, the official said.

So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan and some others were arrested by the NCB last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, based on a tip-off that a party was to take place onboard the vessel.

An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided the ship and claimed to have recovered banned drugs.

 

On Thursday, the court had rejected the NCB's request for further custody of Aryan Khan and seven others and instead sent them in 14-day judicial custody.

The NCB on Saturday also conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from the cruise ship and also questioned him.

The agency asked him to appear before it again on Monday, the official said.

Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of some of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

 

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that the NCB had initially detained 11 people following raid on the cruise ship, but let off three of them, including the brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, a couple of hours after the operation.

Bharatiya hit back saying he will file a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages against Malik.

Tags: aryan khan, aryan khan arrest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Tikonia violence case, arrives at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

A health worker gives number to swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 testing at a railway station in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India records 18,166 new Covid cases, lowest single-day rise in 7 months

The coal ministry said the country has adequate coal stocks and low inventory does not mean generation will stop as stocks are being continuously replenished. (Representational image: Twitter)

India faces power crisis ahead of festive season

Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh. — Representational image/PTI

India, China talks today; Army chief cautions China row could turn like LoC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham