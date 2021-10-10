Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 | Last Update : 06:38 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Oct 2021  Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR has no mention of farmers' killing
India, All India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Second FIR has no mention of farmers' killing

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2021, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2021, 4:51 pm IST

The latest FIR claims 'bad elements' among farm law protesters 'attacked' BJP workers who were in an SUV

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)
  Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP)

Lakhimpur Kheri: The second FIR lodged over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence claims "bad elements" among farm law protesters attacked BJP workers who were in an SUV but makes no reference to the mowing down of farmers or presence of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the car.

The FIR was lodged on October 4 at the Tikonia police station over the alleged lynching of BJP workers while the other one mentions name of Ashish Mishra, who was allegedly in one of the cars that knocked down four farmers.

 

The second FIR mentions only one "unnamed rioter", who has been charged with IPC Sections 302 (murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) among others.

It was lodged on the basis of a complaint by one Sumit Jaiswal, who claimed to have been among the BJP workers going to welcome Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for a wrestling event where he was the chief guest.

The wrestling event was organised at Banwirpur, the native village of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son Ashish, alias Monu, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of four farmers.

 

In total, eight people had died in the violence during the protest in the Tikonia area of the district on October 3.

The dead included two BJP workers, the SUV driver and a journalist.

According to Jaiswal, journalist Raman Kashyap, car driver Hari Om and BJP workers Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sunder were lynched by the protesters.

However, parents of the journalist have alleged that he was among those knocked down by a vehicle.

"The applicant along with the BJP workers was going to the Kale Sharan chowk and was in the Mahindra Thar (UP 31 AS 1000). Driver Hari Om, who was driving the vehicle, and my friend namely Shubham Mishra, were going to welcome the chief guest," the FIR, seen by PTI, stated.

 

"The bad elements in the farmers' protest had attacked the vehicle by bamboo sticks, bricks and stones due to which driver Hari Om got injured and stopped the car on the road side," Jaiswal alleged.

"After this, the said protesters who took Hari Om out of the car and started to thrash with bamboo sticks and sword. We were pelted with stones and tried to run away from there and during this, the said persons caught my friend Shubham Mishra and started to beat him up," Jaiswal alleged.

He claimed he somehow managed to run away from the spot, otherwise, he too would "have been killed".

He claimed he later got to know through social media that Hari Om and Shubham Mishra have been killed while "two other unidentified" BJP workers have also died, according to the FIR.

 

According to a submission made in the Supreme Court by the UP government, it has formed a special investigation team (SIT) for an unbiased and transparent probe into the two FIRs.

So far, three accused in the first FIR, including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested, according to officials.

Tags: lakhimpur kheri violence, ashish mishra, ajay mishra teni

Related Stories

Latest From India

Power Minister R K Singh. (PTI Photo)

No power crisis, enough stock of coal for power production: Union Power Minister

A healthcare worker holds a vial with single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: AFP)

Govt allows export of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine manufactured in India

Supreme Court (PTI)

Supreme Court says gravity of offence to be looked while granting anticipatory bail

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham