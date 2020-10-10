Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

Taiwan National Day posters near Chinese Embassy in Delhi removed

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2020, 1:41 pm IST

The Chinese embassy in India had issued guidelines to media to not violate New Delhi's 'One-China' policy during the national day of Taiwan

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. (Image: Twitter)
 The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi:  Posters wishing Taiwan on its national day on Saturday came up near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, but were removed by the New Delhi Municipal Council within hours, an official said.

The posters -- bearing the words "Taiwan Happy National Day October 10" -- were issued by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who also tweeted their pictures.

 

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri.

"We have removed the posters which were put up close to Chinese embassy," an NDMC official said Saturday.

Earlier, the Chinese embassy here had issued guidelines to the Indian media to not violate New Delhi's ''One-China'' policy during the national day of Taiwan.

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honor their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the letter dated October 7 said.

 

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle," it said.

The letter was issued in the wake of advertisements put out by the Taiwan government in a couple of leading newspapers in India ahead of Taiwan's national day on October 10.

India Thursday took oblique potshots over the guidelines, saying there is a "free media" in this country.

ADVERTISEMENT

