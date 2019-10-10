Unnao rape case: No data on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh's location, Apple tells court

The counsel for Apple Inc told court that it had no data regarding location of Sengar who was using an iPhone, lawyers related to case said.

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Technology giant Apple Inc on Wednesday told a Delhi court that it has no details of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Unnao.

The counsel made the submissions before District judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-chamber proceedings, in pursuance to court’s earlier direction.

The counsel for Apple had told the court that the company needed to seek instructions regarding availability of the data because as of now, it was not known whether the data was stored or not, and if yes, where and whether it was available.

The court had directed that the data be furnished along with an affidavit containing a certificate from the system analyst or the authorised person of the company.