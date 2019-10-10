Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:19 PM IST

India, All India

Ranbaxy's ex-promoter Shivinder Singh, 3 others arrested

ANI
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 7:08 pm IST

The company has accused them of diverting funds and misappropriation.

The raids were conducted after the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them. (Photo: File)
 The raids were conducted after the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has arrested Ranbaxy's former promoter Shivinder Singh and three others, based on a complaint given by Religare Enterprises Limited.

The company has accused them of diverting funds and misappropriation.

Earlier in August this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residential premises of former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh in connection with a money laundering case.

The raids were conducted after the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them.

In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors.

Tags: economic offences wing, ranbaxy, shivinder singh, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The aircraft also marks Airbus’ 1,000th A320neo family aircraft delivery, signifying a historic milestone for its best-selling single aisle fleet. (Representational Image)

IndiGo gets 9 airbus A321neo aircrafts from CDB Aviation

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, 'The man who was murdered with his wife and son was an RSS worker. Mamata Banerjee must resign. There is no proper law and order in West Bengal. There is jungle raj in the state.' (Photo: ANI)

RSS worker murder: BJP's Rahul Sinha targets WB govt over law and order situation

Rekha Sharma said, 'I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action.' (Photo: ANI)

Murshidabad triple murder: NCW pulls up Mamata Govt for providing shelter to accused

Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: Transport department seizes 6 pvt buses charging excessive fare

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham