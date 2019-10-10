Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:07 PM IST

Not aware of raids, ready to rectify if any fault found: Ex-K'taka dy CM on I-T raids

Income tax Dept has found irregularities in medical college run by a trust related to Parameshwara.

Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to him here on Thursday. (Photo: File)
Tumkur: Following Income Tax raids on locations linked to him, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said he was not aware of the development, adding that he was ready to "rectify" any fault committed on his behalf.

"I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it," said Parameshwara.

Income Tax department conducted raids at several locations linked to him here on Thursday. According to sources in the Income Tax department, the raids were conducted at around 30 premises related to Parameshwara.

Further, details are awaited.

