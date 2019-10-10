Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

Murshidabad triple murder: NCW pulls up Mamata Govt for providing shelter to accused

ANI
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 4:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 4:37 pm IST

The NCW chief raised the concerns in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day after the trio.

Rekha Sharma said, 'I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action.' (Photo: ANI)
 Rekha Sharma said, 'I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants who murdered three members of a family in Murshidabad district.

The NCW chief raised the concerns in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a day after the trio, including an eight-year-old boy, was murdered by an unidentified person.

"The commission being concerned in the matter directs that the culprits must be arrested immediately and ensure swift and fair investigation in the matter," the letter stated.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Sharma said, "I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action."

She expressed concerns over the increasing incidents of similar nature in the state and blamed the police and the state government for providing shelter to the accused.

"Why are these kinds of political murders happening in West Bengal? Who are the culprits? There are so many questions that need to be answered by the state government and administration" she said.

The brutal murder has invoked a sharp reaction from BJP leaders, who have taken to Twitter to criticize the state government accusing it of lawlessness in the state.

