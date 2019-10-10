Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

India, All India

Mobiles back in J&K soon, Net block to remain

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 6:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 6:14 am IST

It is now learnt that the govt has decided to ask the service providers to restore mobile phone connectivity across the Valley in a phased manner.

Security personnel patrol the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel patrol the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Mobile phones are likely to buzz once again in the Kashmir Valley soon, but Internet services will be suspended for some more time, official sources here said on Wednesday.

Both mobile and landline phones and Internet services across the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region were withdrawn as part of the complete communications blockade ordered by the government in J&K ahead of stripping the state of its special status and splitting it into two Union territories on August 5.

Though landline phone services were restored in the Valley a few weeks later, and voice calls on mobile phones started working in a few areas of Kupwara district, Inter-net services have remai-ned suspended across all platforms. Landline and mobile services were made functional in the Jammu region earlier.

The authorities have repeatedly sought to justify the denial of access to the Internet and mobile services in the Valley by asserting such steps were necessary to maintain law and order and prevent violence and pointed to the relatively limited number of incidents of violence compared with previous bouts of unrest.

The communications blockade that has adversely hit the media and medical fraternities, students, travel organisations, trade startups, online services and others evoked severe criticism at home and abroad.

A powerful US congressional committee has said the communications blockade in Kashmir is having a “devastating impact” on the lives and welfare of the people of the region. “India’s communications blackout in Kashmir is having a devastating impact on the lives and welfare of everyday Kashmiri... It’s time for India to lift these restrictions and afford Kashmiris the same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen,” the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a tweet on Monday.

It is now learnt that the government has decided to ask the service providers to restore mobile phone connectivity across the Valley in a phased manner. “The restoration of mobile phone services may start soon. However, the Internet services will remain suspended for some more time,” said a senior police official, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Tags: kashmir valley, internet services
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

It said however that the interest of the wife is also required to be protected financially so that she may not have to suffer and depend upon others. (Representational Image)

‘Irretrievable break down, emotionally dead’: SC grants divorce to couple separated for 22 yrs

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)

It's habit of Cong to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs: Chauhan

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: No data on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh's location, Apple tells court

Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign

PM's new official aircraft will be flown by Air Force pilots: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham