Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:07 PM IST

India, All India

Congress asks Centre to counter China's Kashmir remark

ANI
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 12:44 pm IST

A joint statement was released by China and Pakistan on Wednesday following a meeting between Khan and Xi.

'Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching Pro-Democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang. 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet. 4) We are watching South China Sea,' Tewari wrote. (Photo: File)
 'Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching Pro-Democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang. 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet. 4) We are watching South China Sea,' Tewari wrote. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday criticised the central government after China while issuing a joint statement with Pakistan stated that it is "paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir".

"Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching Pro-Democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang. 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet. 4) We are watching South China Sea," Tewari tweeted.

Following Chinese President's comments on Kashmir, India in a quick response asserted that it is not for other countries to comment on "internal affairs of India".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

A joint statement released by China and Pakistan on Wednesday following a meeting between Khan and Xi said that Beijing is "paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir" and that the matter should be "properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

"China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation. The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," the statement said.

It came ahead of Xi's visit to India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.

Tags: congress, raveesh kumar, un security council, xi junping, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a

10 enemies will be killed if 1 Indian jawan is martyred: Amit Shah

Reflecting the high levels of security requirement for the two top leaders, dozens of temporary police outposts have been set up in and around the town which will be under the watch of 800 CCTV cameras. (Photo: File)

Mamallapuram turns into fortress ahead of PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet in Chennai

Sawant will meet youth in the cities as part of 'Coffee with Youth (Yuva Samwad)' organised by Yuva Morcha. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra elections: Goa CM Pramod Sawant begins tour of poll-bound state

India has strongly condemned any direct or indirect financial assistance to terrorists and terror groups by nations that enables them to pursue their activities, including in defending criminal cases against them. (Photo: File)

Global anti-terror body FATF, UN must cooperate to combat terror: India

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham