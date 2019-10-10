Baby dies after getting hit during fight between parents in Delhi: Police

According to the postmortem report, the baby died due to blood clotting in the brain, the police said.

A five-month-old baby, who was injured during a fight between his mother and father, died in east Delhi's Kondli area, the police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A five-month-old baby, who was injured during a fight between his mother and father, died in east Delhi's Kondli area, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between 29-year-old Dipti and her husband Satyajit, 32, on Sunday, following which he started beating her with a stick.

The stick with a nail on it hit accidentally their child's head, the police said. The baby was given first-aid by the parents, but on Tuesday morning, he vomited after which Ms Dipti took him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the police added.

According to the postmortem report, the baby died due to blood clotting in the brain, the police said.

A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Gazipur police station, they said, adding that the accused father is absconding.