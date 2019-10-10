Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

India, All India

Andhra: Transport department seizes 6 pvt buses charging excessive fare

ANI
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 3:26 pm IST

These raids were conducted at Keesara toll plaza in Kanchikacherla Mandal, Gottipadu toll gate, and Garikapadu check post.

Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. (Photo: ANI)
 Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Krishna: In the backdrop of private bus operators allegedly charging excessive fares from passengers, the State Transport Department has been conducting raids since last 5 days, and have registered 495 cases against violators and seized 6 buses, levying a fine of Rs 24,000 on each.

These raids were conducted at Keesara toll plaza in Kanchikacherla Mandal, Gottipadu toll gate, and Garikapadu check post.

In the wake of Dasshera holidays, huge number of private buses are operating, however, there were reports of them charging excessive fare from the passengers.

"As per the orders of higher authorities, we have been verifying private buses for the past five days. We are filing cases on those operators collecting excessive fares. Till now, 495 cases have been filed and 6 buses have been seized while 2 buses are seized for non-payment of taxes. Each bus is imposed with a fine of Rs 24,000. Raids are being conducted at Gottipadu toll gate, Garikapadu check post and Keesara toll gate. We have orders to continue raids till Deepavali festival," said the official of Road Transport department

Tags: state transport department, gottipadu, dasshera
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam

Latest From India

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, 'The man who was murdered with his wife and son was an RSS worker. Mamata Banerjee must resign. There is no proper law and order in West Bengal. There is jungle raj in the state.' (Photo: ANI)

RSS worker murder: BJP's Rahul Sinha targets WB govt over law and order situation

Rekha Sharma said, 'I have taken the cognizance. After the incident, I do not know where these culprits vanish. The police do not take any action.' (Photo: ANI)

Murshidabad triple murder: NCW pulls up Mamata Govt for providing shelter to accused

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a

10 enemies will be killed if 1 Indian jawan is martyred: Amit Shah

Reflecting the high levels of security requirement for the two top leaders, dozens of temporary police outposts have been set up in and around the town which will be under the watch of 800 CCTV cameras. (Photo: File)

Mamallapuram turns into fortress ahead of PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet in Chennai

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham