Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:39 AM IST

India, All India

All is not well between JD-U, BJP?

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 6:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 6:23 am IST

BJP’s absence from Puja event fuels speculations of rift.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Patna: BJP’s absence from the Durga Puja event has fuelled the speculation of rift in Bihar’s NDA. Sources claim that the development had irked the JD(U) as well as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

On Tuesday, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar and others had skipped the Durga Puja event in Patna, which was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other top political leaders, including Assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha.

Political analysts see the development as an indication of discontent brewing in BJP over the state government’s failure in dealing with flood crisis in Bihar. They pointed at a series of statements by Giriraj Singh, who had blamed Nitish Kumar for his inability to control the flood crisis after heavy rains, last month.

The state unit spokesperson Nikhil Anand, however, dismissed the speculations of discontent in the NDA and said, “It would not be proper to view the absence of our party leaders as a sign of a rift between the NDA allies. The NDA is rock solid and our party is currently focusing on Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana. In Bihar also, the BJP is contesting the by-election in alliance with JD(U)”.

The NDA leaders also claimed that the BJP leadership has asked the party’s firebrand leader Giriraj Singh not to speak against Nitish Kumar and the JD(U).

Through his statement earlier this month, he had heated up the political temperature by saying that, “when a leader of the government gets praised for achievements, he should also face criticism for failures”.

The JD(U) took the statement as a direct attack against Nitish Kumar and sought explanations from the BJP on the issue.

A rift in the NDA had surfaced after the JD(U) recently decided to contest Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Delhi on its own.

Sources claim that JD(U)’s stand on sensitive issues like NRC, Article 370, triple talaq, Ayodhya and Uniform Civil Code may have irked BJP leaders in Bihar.

Sources said that a section led by a few senior state unit BJP leaders have been of the opinion that the party should be given a chance to lead the NDA in Bihar instead of playing as a second fiddle to the regional party like JD(U).

Dalit leader and BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan in a statement earlier had created a flutter in a political circle here by asking Nitish Kumar to step down from his post and hand over the reins of NDA to the BJP in Bihar.

Tags: nitish kumar, giriraj singh

Latest From India

It said however that the interest of the wife is also required to be protected financially so that she may not have to suffer and depend upon others. (Representational Image)

‘Irretrievable break down, emotionally dead’: SC grants divorce to couple separated for 22 yrs

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)

It's habit of Cong to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs: Chauhan

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: No data on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh's location, Apple tells court

Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign

PM's new official aircraft will be flown by Air Force pilots: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham