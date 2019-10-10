Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

India, All India

3-day RSS meet on Ayodhya, 370, NRC next week

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 5:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 5:59 am IST

the RSS top brass will also hold a separate meeting on the Ram Mandir issue.

The meeting will begin on October 17, which will also be attended by the RSS top brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and representatives of various affiliates, including the BJP.
 The meeting will begin on October 17, which will also be attended by the RSS top brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and representatives of various affiliates, including the BJP.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s three-day-long working committee meeting is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneshwar next week where the Sangh leadership could deliberate on issues including climate change, religious conversion, the National Register of Citizens and Ram Mandir, and could also analyse the Narendra Modi government’s decisions on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the law banning instant triple talaq.

The meeting will begin on October 17, which will also be attended by the RSS top brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and representatives of various affiliates, including the BJP. Though the main meeting will begin on October 17, separate meetings of RSS pracharaks and working committee core group members will be held on October 15 and October 16 respectively.

Sources said that other than reviewing the work done by its affiliates, the RSS top brass will also hold a separate meeting on the Ram Mandir issue as the Supreme Court had said that it would wrap up the hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya by October 17.

The RSS, sources disclosed, also wants the government to seriously take up the issue of religious conversions, which the organisation is strongly against. Some organisation-related decisions could also be taken during this meeting.

Tags: national register of citizens

Latest From India

It said however that the interest of the wife is also required to be protected financially so that she may not have to suffer and depend upon others. (Representational Image)

‘Irretrievable break down, emotionally dead’: SC grants divorce to couple separated for 22 yrs

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)

It's habit of Cong to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs: Chauhan

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: No data on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh's location, Apple tells court

Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign

PM's new official aircraft will be flown by Air Force pilots: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham