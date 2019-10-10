3-day RSS meet on Ayodhya, 370, NRC next week

the RSS top brass will also hold a separate meeting on the Ram Mandir issue.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s three-day-long working committee meeting is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneshwar next week where the Sangh leadership could deliberate on issues including climate change, religious conversion, the National Register of Citizens and Ram Mandir, and could also analyse the Narendra Modi government’s decisions on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the law banning instant triple talaq.

The meeting will begin on October 17, which will also be attended by the RSS top brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and representatives of various affiliates, including the BJP. Though the main meeting will begin on October 17, separate meetings of RSS pracharaks and working committee core group members will be held on October 15 and October 16 respectively.

Sources said that other than reviewing the work done by its affiliates, the RSS top brass will also hold a separate meeting on the Ram Mandir issue as the Supreme Court had said that it would wrap up the hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya by October 17.

The RSS, sources disclosed, also wants the government to seriously take up the issue of religious conversions, which the organisation is strongly against. Some organisation-related decisions could also be taken during this meeting.