Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

India, All India

Shiv Sena faces rebellion over seat-sharing with BJP, 26 corporators resign

ANI
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 11:53 am IST

Among corporators who have resigned, 16 are from Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation while 10 are from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray has issued several appeals to the rebel candidates of his party contesting against BJP candidates, after which some have taken their nominations. (Photo: File)
 On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray has issued several appeals to the rebel candidates of his party contesting against BJP candidates, after which some have taken their nominations. (Photo: File)

Thane: In a major setback to Shiv Sena-BJP alliance ahead of the State Assembly polls slated for October 21, as many as 26 of Shiv Sena corporators from Kalyan East constituency and around 300 party workers have sent their resignation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Supporting the rebel Shiv Sena candidate, Dhananjay Bodare, those who tendered their resignation were miffed over Kalyan East seat falling into the BJP's quota. Shiv Sena and BJP are contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls in alliance.

Among the corporators who have resigned, 16 are from Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) while 10 are from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Though both BJP and Shiv Sena are claiming that everything is alright within their respective parties, there are several rebel candidates from both parties in different constituencies in Maharashtra.

"We have resigned from the party so that our senior leaders from Shiv Sena do not face an embarrassing situation. As they have already announced an alliance and have appealed to support the alliance candidate who is from BJP , which we cannot to do and hence decided to resign. We have sent out resignations to Uddhav Ji, Guardian minister Eknath Shinde and Local MP Shrikant Shinde ji," said Sharad Patil, Shasnyojak of Shiv Sena from Kalyan.

The rebel candidate Dhananjay Badore said: "I have decided to contest polls as an independent candidate because in last 10 years there is no development in our area and people are just suffering, we cannot accept BJP candidate as our MLA and hence I am contesting against him ."

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray has issued several appeals to the rebel candidates of his party contesting against BJP candidates, after which some have taken their nominations.

Uddhav Thackeray had apologized in Dussehra rally to all his party workers those who could not get tickets and appealed them to support alliance candidates.

As per the seat-sharing pact between BJP and Shiv Sena, BJP will be contesting on 150 seats while Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Other allies have got 14 seats.

Maharashtra, which has 288-member Assembly, will go to polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, maharashtra assembly 2019, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a

10 enemies will be killed if 1 Indian jawan is martyred: Amit Shah

Reflecting the high levels of security requirement for the two top leaders, dozens of temporary police outposts have been set up in and around the town which will be under the watch of 800 CCTV cameras. (Photo: File)

Mamallapuram turns into fortress ahead of PM Modi, Xi Jinping meet in Chennai

Sawant will meet youth in the cities as part of 'Coffee with Youth (Yuva Samwad)' organised by Yuva Morcha. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra elections: Goa CM Pramod Sawant begins tour of poll-bound state

India has strongly condemned any direct or indirect financial assistance to terrorists and terror groups by nations that enables them to pursue their activities, including in defending criminal cases against them. (Photo: File)

Global anti-terror body FATF, UN must cooperate to combat terror: India

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham