UN concern on Kashmir lockdown, other curbs

New Delhi: In a fresh embarrassment for India, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday raised concerns over the continuing restrictions in Kashmir and the detention of political leaders and activists in her opening statement at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. She also mentioned the uncertainty and anxiety caused to the people of Assam due to the National Register of Citizens process, and urged India to prevent deportations or detentions, and ensure people are protected from statelessness.

This comes at a time when India is trying to drum up support from several nations to counter the Pakistani propaganda at the UN General Assembly, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak later this month.

India is expected to make a national statement during its turn to speak in Geneva on Tuesday, where it is expected that the diplomats will also talk on the issues directed towards it on Kashmir and Assam. India has in recent times been on the receiving end of the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of the United Nations. The OHCHR has for the past year been releasing reports and issuing statements raising concerns on the human rights situation in Kashmir. India sees a motive and pattern behind all such statements, and has been aggressively countering them from time to time.

The UN high commissioner for human rights said on Monday: “In relation to Kashmir, my office continues to receive reports on the human rights situation on both sides of the Line of Control. I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on Internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists. While I continue to urge the Governments of India and Pakistan to ensure that human rights are respected and protected, I have appealed particularly to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews; to ensure people’s access to basic services; and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained. It is important that the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes that have an impact on their future,” Ms Bachelet said.

She added that the National Register of Citizens verification process in Assam had caused “great uncertainty and anxiety”, with some 1.9 million people excluded from the final list published on August 31. “I appeal to the government to ensure due process during the appeals process, prevent deportations or detentions, and ensure people are protected from statelessness,” she said.