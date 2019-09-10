Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 02:21 AM IST

India, All India

UN concern on Kashmir lockdown, other curbs

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 2:15 am IST

India sees a motive and pattern behind all such statements, and has been aggressively countering them from time to time.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet
 UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet

New Delhi: In a fresh embarrassment for India, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday raised concerns over the continuing restrictions in Kashmir and the detention of political leaders and activists in her opening statement at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. She also mentioned the uncertainty and anxiety caused to the people of Assam due to the National Register of Citizens process, and urged India to prevent deportations or detentions, and ensure people are protected from statelessness.

This comes at a time when India is trying to drum up support from several nations to counter the Pakistani propaganda at the UN General Assembly, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak later this month.

India is expected to make a national statement during its turn to speak in Geneva on Tuesday, where it is expected that the diplomats will also talk on the issues directed towards it on Kashmir and Assam. India has in recent times been on the receiving end of the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner of the United Nations. The OHCHR has for the past year been releasing reports and issuing statements raising concerns on the human rights situation in Kashmir. India sees a motive and pattern behind all such statements, and has been aggressively countering them from time to time.

The UN high commissioner for human rights said on Monday: “In relation to Kashmir, my office continues to receive reports on the human rights situation on both sides of the Line of Control. I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on Internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists. While I continue to urge the Governments of India and Pakistan to ensure that human rights are respected and protected, I have appealed particularly to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews; to ensure people’s access to basic services; and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained. It is important that the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes that have an impact on their future,” Ms Bachelet said.

She added that the National Register of Citizens verification process in Assam had caused “great uncertainty and anxiety”, with some 1.9 million people excluded from the final list published on August 31. “I appeal to the government to ensure due process during the appeals process, prevent deportations or detentions, and ensure people are protected from statelessness,” she said.

Tags: michelle bachelet, kashmir lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. (Photo: PTI)

Worried RSS urges govt to rectify NRC mistakes

Union home minister Amit Shah is feliciated by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the 4th conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Won’t override tribal laws in Northeast, vows Amit Shah

Jhelum tai, as she is popularly addressed by all her students and friends, recently put up a mesmerising performance inspired by a Marathi book called Mahadwar by Aruna Dhere, which is the fictionalised life story of Chokha Mela. She left her audience totally spellbound and the result was simply divine.

Jhelum Paranjape’s mesmerising presentation on Chokha Mela

Tamil Nadu Chief minister E Palaniswami. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister woos investors in Dubai

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

2

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

3

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

4

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

5

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham