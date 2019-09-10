Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:08 AM IST

India, All India

Rift in Haryana Congress may cost party

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 7:03 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 7:04 am IST

Speculation rife Congress has opened back-channel talks with BSP.

Congress leader Kumari Selja
 Congress leader Kumari Selja

New Delhi: Despite the party high-command affecting a regime change, factional politics might cost the Congress dearly in the coming Assembly polls in Haryana and to address this, the party might be exploring a seat-sharing deal with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the state.

Absence of former Pradesh Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and CLP leader Kiran Chowdhary when the new state party chief Kumari Selja took charge in Chandigarh on Saturday made it evident that all was, still, not well in Haryana Congress.

Sources told this newspaper that Mr Tanwar, who had been replaced by Ms Selja by the Congress central leadership bowing down to the demands of former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, refused to even take the phone calls of general secretary in-charge of the state Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Meanwhile, speculation was rife that the Congress has opened back-channel talks with the BSP for an alliance for the coming Assembly polls in the state. Sources said this could be seen in the backdrop of Mr Tanwar being a dalit leader himself and chances of his non-cooperation being high.  

Officially though both the BSP and Congress’ Mr Azad dismissed the speculation, sources said it was again the factional politics which was behind this exploration of alliances with the BSP.

It might be recalled that last week, the BSP had announced that it had called off its alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for the Haryana polls. The Mayawati-led party said it would field candidates from all Assembly seats.

In a tweet in Hindi, Ms Mayawati said that the agreement reached with Dushyant Chautala for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana was inappropriate in terms of the proposed seat-sharing formula.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Haryana next month and the Congress did not manage to win even a single seat in Haryana in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Political pundits accrue this mainly to the factionalism in the party’s state unit.

Raising the banner of revolt, Mr Hooda had in a rally last month attacked the Congress’ stand over Article 370 and had even hinted at forming his party. His chief demand had been removal of Mr Tanwar as the state PCC chief.

The Congress in Haryana is split into factions, led by besides Mr Hooda and Mr Tanwar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ms Selja and former CLP leader Kiran Chowdhary. However, it is the rivalry between Mr Hooda and Mr Tanwar which has embarrassed the party most with Mr Azad having had to walk out of a stock-taking meeting after the Lok Sabha poll debacle when supporters of both leader came to blows.

Mr Tanwar, a former president of the Indian Youth Congress, is seen to be an appointee of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

However, taking into account the Jat base of the Hoodas, the party high-command replaced Mr Tanwar with Ms Selja and made the senior Hooda the chief of the Campaign Management Committee as well as the CLP leader.

Tags: haryana congress, assembly polls

Latest From India

An article on the appointment of governors written by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao in an English daily was sharply reacted by the BJP Telangana unit. (Photo: File)

KCR's PRO article on Governors sparks row, BJP demands apology

A 36-year-old woman undergoing a psychological treatment allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by slashing her wrists with a kitchen knife at their home in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, police said. (Representational Image)

36-year-old woman undergoing psychological treatment, slits daughter's wrists: Police

He allegedly used a fake passport with the name of Amrik Singh, aged 81 years. (Photo: Twitter | CISFHQ)

Man dyes hair, beard to impersonate senior citizen at Delhi airport, caught

The IAF has already completed preparations, including readying required infrastructure and training of pilots, to welcome the fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)

'Golden Arrows' squadron, once led by Air chief, to be revived for Rafale

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

2

Massive iPhone 11 leak spells bad news for Apple fans

3

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

4

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

5

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham