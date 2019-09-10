Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:27 PM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh to receive first Rafale jet in France on October 8

ANI
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 6:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 6:50 pm IST

Top military brass as well as senior officials of the Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, will also be present at the ceremony.

The Indian Air Force will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)
 The Indian Air Force will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to France on October 8 to receive the first Indian Rafale combat aircraft manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation that will come to India only next year.

"October 8 is auspicious for two reasons. It is both Dussehra and Air Force day on that day," government sources told ANI.

The Defence Minister will travel along with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officials to receive the aircraft from France on October 8, they said.

As per earlier plans, Balakot operations in-charge and current Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was to travel to receive the plane on September 19-20 from France.

Now, an Air Force team will visit France around the same time and sign documents with the French after which the Indian pilots will start training on the advanced Indian Rafale planes.

"Once they start training, they may also fly the aircraft once the Defence Minister and his team reach the location near Bordeaux," the sources said.

Though the planes would officially be inducted on October 8 into the IAF, they would start arriving in India only in May 2020 after refitment to Indian specifications and training of pilots and personnel.

They said top military brass as well as senior officials of the Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, will also be present at the handing over ceremony.

The Indian planes have been equipped with a lot of India-specific enhancements, which have been fitted at a cost of around one billion euros.

Though small batches of Indian pilots have already trained on the French Air Force planes, the Indian Air Force would train 24 pilots in three different batches till May 2020 for flying the Indian Rafale fighter jets.

The Indian Air Force will deploy one squadron each of the Rafale combat aircraft at its airbases in Ambala in Haryana and Hashimara in West Bengal.

In September of 2016, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over 7.8 billion euros to arrest the fall of combat squadrons and meet urgent requirements on the eastern and western fronts.

Tags: rafale, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: Representational image)

WB: BJP worker accuses police of stealing her husband's body

According to the police complaint, Ashwani Jhunjhunwala had used his three subordinates Gaurav Mishra, Abhishek Yadav and Sujith Appaiah to swindle money. He had allegedly logged on to their office systems on the pretext of training them. (Photo: LinkedIn | @ashwani-jhunjhunwala)

Bengaluru Goldman official swindled 38 cr to pay off poker debt

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gujarat amends Centre's amendment; revised penalty charges for violating traffic rules

IIT Kanpur said it had a zero-tolerance policy against any ‘deviant behaviour’ and strict action would be initiated once the recommendations of the panel were submitted. (Photo: File)

IIT Kanpur professor thrown out after foreign student accuses him of misconduct

MOST POPULAR

1

Final iPhone 11 leaks ahead of the official launch

2

Apple iPhone 11 could start at Rs 53,000

3

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in Tamil Nadu for daughter's wedding

4

Shashi Tharoor's 'kerfuffle' tweet on holiday photos creates fuss on social media

5

Three animal species declared extinct in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham