Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, All India

'Precious treasure': PM Modi at principal secretary Nripendra Misra's farewell

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 10:46 am IST

PM Modi also commended Misra for his 'hard working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant'.

The farewell function was attended by Union ministers and senior government officials. (Photo: PIB | Twitter)
 The farewell function was attended by Union ministers and senior government officials. (Photo: PIB | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described his outgoing principal secretary Nripendra Misra as “a precious treasure” and a capable officer as he bid farewell to the senior bureaucrat. PM Modi also commended Misra for his "hard working nature, dedication towards work and his exemplary career as a civil servant", the government said in a statement.

After the event, PM Modi tweeted: "We had a wonderful farewell programme for Shri Nripendra Misra Ji at my residence today. Nripendra Ji guided me when I was new to Delhi. He is an officer who understands how India's democratic system works and is blessed with great conflict resolution skills with a human touch.”

On Monday, a release from Prime Minister’s office said the Prime Minister recalled his association with Misra in the last five years and narrated instances where the senior civil servant showed his vast experience in governance.

The release also said Misra complimented the “goal-oriented, tech-savvy and humane” vision of the Prime Minister and urged the entire government staff to work towards the aim of creating a New India.

Misra, a 1967-batch retired IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, had said last month he did not want to continue as the Centre’s top bureaucrat and his request was accepted by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi had asked him to continue for two weeks and appointed former cabinet secretary PK Sinha as the officer on special duty in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Misra thanked the Prime Minister for giving him an opportunity to work towards the dream of creating a New India. He was one of the first retired bureaucrats inducted into PMO after Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party won the national elections in 2014. The senior officer was given cabinet rank and the government had brought an ordinance to enable him to take the post.

The farewell function was attended by Union ministers and senior government officials.

Tags: narendra modi, nripendra misra, ias, pmo, pk sinha
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

All brides and grooms exchanged garlands and took blessings from their elders present in the event.

51 differently-abled couple tie nuptial knot

Patiala House Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to activist Shehla Rashid in connection with a recent FIR lodged against her under sedition charges. (Photo: File)

Court grants interim protection from arrest to Shehla Rashid in sedition case

Baldev Kumar, a former MLA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI party) from Barikot in Khyber Pakhtun Khwa (KPK) assembly, is in India, along with his family, to seek political asylum here. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ex-MLA from Imran Khan's party seeks political asylum in India

The police said that they were not able to charge the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code because the post-mortem report cited cardiac arrest as the reason for the death of the 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari.

Citing autopsy, police lets off accused of murder in Jharkhand mob lynching

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 11 to come with amazing breakthrough feature

2

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

3

Massive iPhone 11 leak spells bad news for Apple fans

4

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

5

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham