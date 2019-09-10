PM urges world: Say goodbye to single-use plastic

India would put an end to its use in the coming years, says PM Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared that it was time for the world to say goodbye to single-use plastic, and that India would put an end to its use in the coming years.

He was addressing delegates from nearly 200 nations at the high-level segment of the 14th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

“Another form of land degradation, which if not prevented would become impossible to reverse. This is the menace of plastic waste. Apart from having adverse health implications, this is going to render land unproductive and unfit for agriculture. My government has announced that India will put an end to single-use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say goodbye to single-use plastic,” Mr Modi said.

He also said India would raise its target of the total area to be restored from land degradation status from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares between now and 2030. The Prime Minister also said India would take pride in using remote sensing and space technology for multiple applications, including land restoration.

“I am happy to state that India would be happy to help other friendly countries develop land restoration strategies through cost-effective satellite and space technology,” the PM added.