Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, All India

Officials did nothing wrong in INX clearances: Chidambaram

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2019, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2019, 3:43 am IST

Former Finance Minister asks family to post message on Twitter.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday urged the authorities concerned not to arrest officers who were involved in giving clearances to the INX Media when he was Union finance minister, saying “none of them had done anything wrong”. Mr Chidambaram is in judicial custody in connection with the INX media case and is languishing in Tihar central prison.

Mr Chidambaram, who was sent to judicial custody last week, asked his family to post a message from him on Twitter. He said people asked him why only he had been arrested, but he had no answer. “I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following:- People have asked me ‘If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?’” the tweet from Mr Chidambaram’s official Twitter handle said. “I have no answer,” he said.

“No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested,” Mr Chidambaram said in another tweet. Mr Chidambaram was put behind bars on last Thursday, hours after a CBI court sent him to two-week judicial custody in the INX Media case. The CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of `305 crore in 2007 during Mr Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. After that, ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. INX Media sought the FIPB clearances on March 13, 2007, for permission to issue, by way of preferential allotment, up to 14.98 equity shares to three non-resident entities.

Tags: chidambaram, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Railways is also happy over its punctuality rate which it claims has increased to 73 per cent this year till now, compared to 66 per cent last year (same period).

100 days of Railways: Punctuality major feat

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court asks HCs to avoid scathing remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI)

BJP to target Mamata for hiring ‘outsider’ Kishor

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Court allows DK Shivakumar to meet lawyers in private

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

2

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

3

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

4

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

5

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham